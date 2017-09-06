SCDOT website lists road construction locations, end dates

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation recently put a 10-year plan in place to repair the majority of the Palmetto State’s roads.

The plan includes repairs and maintenance to more than 750 bridges and more than a dozen interstates across the state.

To keep the community informed as to which roads are going to be worked on, SCDOT officials launched a website that alerts drivers to real time construction and the projected finish dates of each project.

The website is designed to help drivers avoid traffic and road construction when they need to get somewhere and will also provide transparency to taxpayers who are funding the projects.

“The 10 year plan that’s shown on the website, you can also go to the project viewer that is on the website and go down and you can sort by the county, by project type,” explains Leland Colvin, SCDOT Deputy Secretary of Engineering. “In addition to our website, we have a 511 application to show traffic conditions around the state.”

Colvin says some projects take priority in order to create safer roads across South Carolina, but especially in rural areas like Florence, Darlington, and Dillon.

“Eliminate the load restricted bridges across the state, about 348 of those, and we also have some structurally deficient bridges that are on interstate and U.S. routes,” says Colvin of the priority projects. “In addition, unfortunately, we have the highest fatality rate in the nation, so we plan to address the thousands of rural road miles; they are included in that list and 140 miles of interstate capacity projects we are working on.”