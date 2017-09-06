StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Expect a line of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms. A cold front will move into the Carolinas this morning and will slowly move through today. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow, then skies will clear tomorrow night as the front pushes offshore. Cooler, less humid weather will move in Thursday and will stick around into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s, and night time lows will fall into the 50s and 60s. After the weekend we will watch the progress of Hurricane Irma, which may impact the Carolinas early next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, few showers early then clearning. Lows 60-63 inland, 65-67 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs near 80