Trial moved for former Horry County detective accused of misconduct

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The September 18 trial date on the books for former Horry County police detective Allen Large will be moved.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office says another case will use the courtroom that day.

Large is accused of criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office.

Several women sued him and the police department and they all said Large sexually assaulted them while on the job.

Large did not take the plea deal offered by the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general’s office has not yet settled on a new trial date.