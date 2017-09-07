Are sand bags available in Myrtle Beach?

By Published:
The pile of sand is in the field near the City Services Building, located at 921 North Oak Street, near the Train Depot. (Image Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re attempting to find sand bags in Myrtle Beach, the city is providing a limited amount of sand Thursday morning.

According to city officials, Myrtle Beach is providing sand in preparation for Hurricane Irma. The sand is free, but you’ll need to bring your own bad and shovel. The pile of sand is in the field near the City Services Building, located at 921 North Oak Street, near the Train Depot.

City officials say Lowe’s Home Improvement expects a shipment of sand bags Thursday evening and as of 11 a.m., Home Depot still had sandbags in stock.

Pawleys Island Police are informing residents that removing sand from the beach itself violates town ordinance. Georgetown County reports it does not have any sandbags available as of Thursday morning for residents but offered three locations of local businesses that may have supplies – call the business to find out for sure.

Sons of Zorn
4765 Hwy 17
Murrells Inlet
843-299-1139

Harbortown Landscaping
34 Old Plantation Drive
Pawleys Island
843-237-7509

Swinnie Supply
706 Brooks Road
Andrews
843-264-5555

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s