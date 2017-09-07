Are sand bags available in Myrtle Beach?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re attempting to find sand bags in Myrtle Beach, the city is providing a limited amount of sand Thursday morning.

According to city officials, Myrtle Beach is providing sand in preparation for Hurricane Irma. The sand is free, but you’ll need to bring your own bad and shovel. The pile of sand is in the field near the City Services Building, located at 921 North Oak Street, near the Train Depot.

City officials say Lowe’s Home Improvement expects a shipment of sand bags Thursday evening and as of 11 a.m., Home Depot still had sandbags in stock.

Pawleys Island Police are informing residents that removing sand from the beach itself violates town ordinance. Georgetown County reports it does not have any sandbags available as of Thursday morning for residents but offered three locations of local businesses that may have supplies – call the business to find out for sure.

Sons of Zorn

4765 Hwy 17

Murrells Inlet

843-299-1139

Harbortown Landscaping

34 Old Plantation Drive

Pawleys Island

843-237-7509

Swinnie Supply

706 Brooks Road

Andrews

843-264-5555