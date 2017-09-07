Atlantic Beach Police Chief arrested for domestic violence

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Atlantic Beach Police Chief was arrested Thursday for a domestic violence incident after an investigation was launched earlier this week, according to Conway police.

A press release from Sgt. Darren Alston says officers began looking into allegations of a domestic violence incident on Tuesday. Officers confirm the alleged incident happened on September 1, at a home on Hwy 905 in Conway.

Over the course of the investigation, warrants were obtained for domestic violence first degree and unlawful conduct towards a child for 31-year-old Timothy Taylor of Myrtle Beach. Sgt. Alston confirms Taylor is the Chief of Police for the Town of Atlantic Beach.

Taylor turned himself in Thursday and was transported to Horry County Detention Center, according to Conway police. Taylor’s photo has not yet been posted on the detention center’s website.