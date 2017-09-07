CCU cancels classes beginning Thursday night ahead of Irma

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – All CCU classes, events and activities are canceled beginning Thursday,  Sept. 7, at 8 p.m., according to the university’s website.

Residence halls will close on Friday at 9 a.m. Residential students will need to initiate their personal evacuation plans and the campus will be closed beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

The news comes after SC Governor Henry McMaster announced his intention to order an evacuation for South Carolina coastal counties Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.

The CCU website says the CCU shuttle service will make runs to the airport on Thursday from 5 until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the CCU shuttle will provide transportation from the Student Union to the Amtrak train station on Friday at 9 a.m.

The University will notify the campus community when classes will be scheduled to resume and when residence halls will reopen, with a goal of at least 24 hours notice.

The HTC Center will close Thursday at 8 p.m. and will reopen when campus reopens.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s