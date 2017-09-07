Florence County prepares for Hurricane Irma

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – People in Florence County like Michael Lee are not taking Hurricane Irma lightly after the historic flooding in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew.

“We lost cars, houses, we even lost a trailer. I mean my family was really distraught, “said Lee.

Last year, Hurricane Matthew’s winds knocked down trees and washed out roads. County Administrator Rusty Smith says the county is prepared for what Hurricane Irma may bring.

“We are as ready as, I guess, you can get for a storm of this nature,” said Smith.

Public works crews spent the day prepping equipment, flattening dirt roads and clearing ditches.

“They are always ready they have equipment positioned throughout the county. They have people stationed throughout the county in case roads are blocked,” he explained.

Smith says first responders countywide are also prepared to help residents if the storm impacts the county.

“We urge everyone to exercise caution in this very potentially hazardous storm,” he said.

Smith anticipates the county will hold a press conference Friday morning to declare a State of Emergency for Florence County. Count on News13 to keep you updated.