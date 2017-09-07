GA Governor issues mandatory evacuation order

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Governor Nathan Deal is expanding his emergency declaration and issuing a mandatory evacuation order Saturday for all of Chatham County and all areas east of I-95.

Gov. Deal is expanding his emergency declaration to 24 additional counties, with a total of 30 counties now included in a state of emergency.

Some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by the potential storm surge from Hurricane Irma are also under the mandatory evacuation order.

Gov. Deal issues the following statement:

The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Irma. I encourage all Georgians in our coastal areas that could be impacted by this storm to evacuate the area as soon as possible. Beginning Saturday, a mandatory evacuation order will take effect for Chatham County, all areas east of I-95 and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by this catastrophic hurricane and storm surge. GEMA/HS continues leading our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to safely evacuate the coastal areas, provide public shelter and minimize the disruption of traffic. Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in Hurricane Irma’s path.

The 30 counties under a state of emergency are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.

Read the executive order here.

Please see below for resources and updates from each of the state agencies.

State Agency Information

GEMA/HS

Sheltering and state park information are available on the GEMA/HS website or by calling 1-800-TRY-GEMA.

For additional information on GEMA/HS relief efforts, contact Catherine Howden at catherine.howden@gema.ga.gov or 404-606-2928.

GA DoD

For additional information on GA DoD relief efforts, contact Desiree Bamba at desiree.b.bamba.nfg@mail.mil or 470-303-2329.

GDOT

Contraflow on I-16 will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. See the attached graphic for more information. For more information on GDOT preparations, contact Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov.