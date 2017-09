GEORGETOWN, SC – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a 20-year-old from Pawleys Island for robbing a pizza delivery man.

The press release from the sheriff’s office says Koron Cleveland Sessions was arrested Wednesday and has since been charged with armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say he is accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza delivery man on Turning Stone Boulevard in Murrells Inlet on Aug. 12, 2017.