Georgetown schools will operate on a half-day schedule Friday

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Schools in Georgetown County say they will operate on a half day schedule Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

“Due to hurricane preparation and the need to move district vehicles, equipment and services, Georgetown County School District will operate on a half-day schedule (including lunch) on Friday, September 8, 2017. This will also give families additional time to prepare for possible evacuation,” the press release from the school system stated.

Below is the dismissal schedule released by the district:

Andrews:

Sampit Elementary- 11:55 a.m.

Andrews Elementary- 12:00 p.m.

Rosemary Middle – 12:10 p.m.

Andrews High- 12:15 p.m.

Waccamaw:

Waccamaw Elementary – 11:55 a.m.

Waccamaw Intermediate- 11:55 a.m.

Waccamaw Middle- 12:15 p.m.

Waccamaw High: 12:25 p.m.

Coastal Montessori CS- 12:45 p.m.

Georgetown:

Kensington Elementary- 11:55 a.m.

McDonald Elementary- 11:55 a.m.

Maryville Elementary- 12:25 p.m.

Georgetown High- 12:40 p.m.

Georgetown Middle- 12:31 p.m.

Carvers Bay:

Browns Ferry Elementary- 11:55 a.m.

Plantersville Elementary- 11:55 a.m.

Pleasant Hill Elementary – 11:55 a.m.

Carvers Bay Middle- 12:35 p.m.

Carvers Bay High- 12:45 p.m.

Howard Optional Program- 12:15 p.m.