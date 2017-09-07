Horry County to move to OPCON 3 Friday morning

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County will move to OPCON 3 in preparation of Hurricane Irma as of 8 a.m. Friday, September 8.

OPCON 3 means the storm poses a significant threat to Horry County. County officials are in continual discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management, coastal communities including local municipalities, the Governor’s office and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is NOT activated at this time.

Should mandatory evacuation order be issued, it is important that residents are familiar with the evacuation zones as follows:

Zone A: All areas east of U.S. Business 17 (Kings Hwy), up to intersection with U.S. 17 (Kings Hwy) and then all areas east of US 17 (Kings Hwy) to the Northern county line.

Horry County evacuates for storm surge and not for wind .

Prior to any evacuation orders, it is important that residents are familiar with the evacuation route that they will take:

North Myrtle Beach and northward: Evacuees from north of Briarcliffe Acres will take SC 9 north to I-95 and beyond.

Residents that reside in Evacuation Zone C should utilize the closest available evacuation route to safely evacuate the area.

When evacuating, it is important to take a road map. Motorists should be aware that law enforcement and the South Carolina National Guard may be posted along evacuation routes to provide assistance. Evacuation routes and maps are available on Horry County’s office website at http://www.horrycounty.org/Departments/EmergencyManagement.aspx .

Whether required to evacuate or not, citizens should:

Have all necessary medications (prescription and over the counter).

Have a supply of nonperishable food and water for each family member including pets.

Survey property to mitigate the potential of flooding such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.

Have family hurricane plans in place; including items that may be needed like water, batteries, flashlights, etc.

Anticipate potential power outages that could extend for several days.

If an evacuation order is given, the following schools will be opened as American Red Cross Shelters:

Aynor Middle-400 Frye Road, Galivants Ferry

Conway High School, 2301 Church Street, Conway

Loris High-301 Loris Lions Road, Loris

Palmetto Bays Elementary, 8900 Highway 544, Myrtle Beach

Whittemore Park Middle-1808 Rhue Street

Shelters should be considered as a place of last resort to ride out the storm, shelters may be crowded, they do not accept pets and not designed for comfort. When going to a shelter, citizens will need to take their own supplies such as batteries, bedding, identification, toiletries, clothing, etc… Shelters do not accept guns, alcohol or animals . To easily locate a shelter, download the free American Red Cross Shelter Finder application on the Apple iTunes Store or Google Play.

Horry County Operating Condition (OPCON) Levels

OPCON 5: Normal day to day operations

OPCON 4: Storm poses possible threat: The possibility of an emergency or disaster situation that may require activation of the Emergency Operation Center (EOC).

OPCON 3: Storm poses significant threat: A disaster or emergency situation is likely. Most likely the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has been or will be activated (either partially or fully based on the severity of the event).

OPCON 2: Evacuation order imminent: A disaster or emergency situation is imminent or in effect.

OPCON 1: Evacuation order issued: A major disaster or emergency is in effect. This is the highest state of emergency situation and the Emergency Operations Center is fully activated. This also applies to post disaster operations.