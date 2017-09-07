How do I get back to my home if evacuations are issued?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If the South Carolina governor’s office calls for evacuations in preparation for Hurricane Irma, residents in coastal areas need to be prepared with the proper identification and paperwork to reenter individual communities.

As of Thursday at 12:30 p.m., evacuations have not been ordered for any South Carolina counties.

Below is the information you need, per your city or county leaders, on documents needed to get back into your neighborhood after evacuating, if necessary.

MYRTLE BEACH

Reentry into Myrtle Beach following evacuations happens in three phases: Level 1, 2, and 3 access. Residents should have proper identification to gain admittance. This identification may include a valid government issued photo identification card showing the location of their property. For out of state property owners with residential or commercial properties within the affected area, they must show a valid government issued photo identification card and current documentation to verify the need for re-entry. This documentation can be a utility bill, deed, property tax bill, etc.

Business owners: Business owners/operators need proper identification to gain admittance. This identification includes a current business license, company photo identification card, lease documents or other official documents showing the location of the property and a valid government issued photo identification card.

Essential staff/employees need proper identification to gain admittance. This identification includes a valid business or government issued photo identification card and an essential employee authorization letter on official letterhead/stationary provided by the business. This letter should include a request for admittance, the employee’s name and be signed by the business owner/operator.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

When reentering the city of North Myrtle Beach after a hurricane, property owners, renters and business owners should be prepared to show reentry checkpoint personnel either their driver’s license, a copy of a recent water bill or property tax bill, a rental agreement, or other form of identity that proves residency or property ownership within the city.

Owners of businesses with employees who do not reside within the city limits but are essential to the recovery of a business should provide those employees with a letter written on company letterhead identifying them as being essential to the recovery of the business. When identifying an employee, please use their name as shown on their driver’s license so that authorities can match the two for verification.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

If an evacuation is called and Georgetown County residents leave their homes, emergency management officials say you will need two forms of identification to get back into the county. Residents will need a government issued picture ID and a document that connects you to the property you claim as your home, such as a utility bill, tax document, or lease.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation launched a web page with Hurricane Irma resources.