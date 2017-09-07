Pelicans Offense Struggles in Game 1 Playoff Loss

KINSTON, N.C. (September 7, 2017) – Vimael Machin recorded three hits for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday despite their 4-1 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks in Game 1 of the Southern Division Championship Series from Grainger Stadium.

Matt Lipka kicked off the scoring for Down East (1-0) in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run off Myrtle Beach (0-1) right-hander Mike Rucker (0-1) to give Down East a 1-0 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, Yanio Perez singled before advancing to second on a base hit from Luis La O. Carlos Garay drove both runners home on a two-run double to center field. Preston Scott singled to put runners on the corners before an RBI single from Evan Van Hoosier extended the Wood Ducks lead to 4-0.

Kyle Miller entered the contest in the middle of the fourth inning for Rucker. The right-hander tossed 3.1 scoreless frames, and David Berg finished off the contest with 1.1 innings of one-hit baseball.

Myrtle Beach’s lone run of the contest came in the top of the sixth inning. Tyler Alamo led off the frame with a double to left field before advancing home on a one-out double from Roberto Caro to make the score 4-1.

Willson Contreras made his first rehab appearance with the Pelicans on Thursday night. The catcher went 0-2 with a hit by pitch before being lifted in the fifth inning by P.J. Higgins as a defensive replacement.

C.D. Pelham made his High-A debut for the Wood Ducks, and the left-hander tossed two scoreless innings en route to his first save of the 2017 postseason.

Myrtle Beach will host Game 2 on Friday in a seven-inning contest with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch. RHP Alec Mills (0-1, 3.00 ERA) will pitch for the Pelicans. If the Pelicans force a Game 3, the contest will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2 and will feature RHP Duncan Robinson (4-4, 2.37 ERA) for the Birds. Coverage will begin at 4:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.