Hospitals along the Grand Strand request waivers from medical evacuation order

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health and Grand Strand Health have applied for waivers that would allow the facilities to keep their doors open throughout Hurricane Irma.

On Thursday, SC Gov. Henry McMaster announced a medical evacuation order for health care providers in several coastal counties, including Georgetown County and Horry County. The press release from the governor’s office states only facilities in zone A and B of Georgetown and Horry Counties must begin evacuations Thursday.

According to Tidelands, their hospitals and outpatient locations were open and operating normally Thursday evening.

“While it is our hope to continue serving the community during the storm, the decision to grant our waiver requests rests with the state,” Tidelands said in a press release.

Soon after Tidelands Health made the announcement, Grand Strand Health also issued a statement confirming their application to shelter in place.

“As we did last year with Hurricane Matthew, we have applied to the state to shelter in place, to remain open and continue to care for our community through Hurricane Irma,” Director or Marketing and Public Relations Julie Kopnicky said.