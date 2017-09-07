StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Clouds will move away today, leading to very nice weather that will last into the weekend. Very nice weather for today as high pressure builds in. Expect sunshine, much lower humidity, and afternoon temperatures near 80. This pleasant weather will continue Friday and Saturday, with a little cooler temperatures for Saturday and Sunday as the high pressure to our north gets stronger. Clouds will start to move in Sunday, and the wind will start to increase as Hurricane Irma impacts Florida. If the storm heads our way, it will bring rain, wind and stormy conditions on Monday, and perhaps into Tuesday, depending on the track and speed of the storm.

Today, mostly sunny and less humid. Highs near 80.

Tonight, clear and cooler. Lows 54-56 inland, 60 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.