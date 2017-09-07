Week 3 – Thursday Night High School Football

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Week 3 of the high school football season kicked off on Thursday evening with 3 contests involving area teams.

Games Included:

Hoggard 21

Carolina Forest 0

Marlboro County 40

Darlington 7

Georgetown 49

Stratford 47 (F/OT)

Carolina Forest was shutout at home and lost a couple key players to some injuries.

Marlboro County won it’s second game of the year behind great performances by Elijah Blair and Iyon Williams.

Georgetown won their first game in an OT thriller with Stratford in the Lowcountry. Paul Lance the game tying touchdown and then the winning 2 point conversion right after that.