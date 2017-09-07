Week 3 – Thursday Night High School Football

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Week 3 of the high school football season kicked off on Thursday evening with 3 contests involving area teams.

Games Included:

Hoggard              21
Carolina Forest     0

Marlboro County  40
Darlington            7

Georgetown        49
Stratford             47  (F/OT)

Carolina Forest was shutout at home and lost a couple key players to some injuries.

Marlboro County won it’s second game of the year behind great performances by Elijah Blair and Iyon Williams.

Georgetown won their first game in an OT thriller with Stratford in the Lowcountry.  Paul Lance the game tying touchdown and then the winning 2 point conversion right after that.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s