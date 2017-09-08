Around Town: Broadway Grand Prix Open Through December

Everyone needs a little thrill! Race to victory on their seven go kart tracks, climb to the top of the rock wall, become a legend on the two 18-hole mini golf courses, or get the highest score in the Grand Prix arcade! Broadway Grand Prix offers fun for all ages!

The park stays open through the month of December will passes starting at $21.95.

Competition is best fueled by our family and friends, and sometimes the person next to us. Broadway Grand Prix can accommodate group events for any reason – family get-togethers, birthday parties, corporate events, or just friends out for an afternoon of fun.

Discounted admission online and for pre-booked groups for 15 or more riders and walk-up groups for 15 or more riders.

Book your group today by calling 843-839-4080 or email info@broadwaygrandprix.com.

For ticket options and more information, visit broadwaygrandprix.com.