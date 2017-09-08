Conway man gets more than 8 years for heroin charges

COLUMBIA, SC – On Friday, US Attorney Beth Drake announced a 21-year-old from Conway was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to federal heroin charges.

The press release says Andrew Garcia of Conway was sentenced in Florence Thursday to 100 months imprisonment followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

On April 18, 2017, Garcia entered a guilty plea in federal court to three counts of distribution of heroin. United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell imposed the sentence.

A team of investigators conducted extensive surveillance and made three controlled purchases of heroin from Garcia in 2014. Agents also obtained warrants to search two Myrtle Beach residences linked to Garcia where they took over 600 grams of heroin, nine firearms, and $68,000.

The case was investigated by agents with the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, the Horry County Police Department and the DEA.