Darlington County investigators say 4 overnight shootings are connected

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe four shootings that happened this week in Lamar are related.

Officials were called to four homes overnight and collected 5.56 mm shell casings from each scene. Three of the homes were shot, while one house did not sustain gun shots.

Just after midnight on Friday, an investigator approached two men at the Cambridge Apartments, near where the shootings occurred. The two males ran away and dropped three weapons along the way, including a 5.56 mm caliber AR-15 rifle. According to the press release from the sheriff’s office, the AR-15 was stolen from a car in the Lamar area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

