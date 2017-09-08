Duke Life Flight crashes in NC, 4 dead

HERTFORD, N.C. — A Duke Flight Life Flight helicopter crashed in Perquimans County, North Carolina, causing four fatalities the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

The helicopter crashed around 11:45 a.m. after leaving Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, authorities said.

The Perquimans County Sheriff is on the scene. Officers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are establishing a perimeter. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to the site.

The Highway Patrol said the helicopter went down in an area near Swamp Road and Sandy Cross Road, near the Belvedere community. That is near the Gates County line.

Duke Health released the following statement:

With deep sorrow we can confirm that a Duke Life Flight helicopter crashed early this afternoon near Belvidere, North Carolina. We are in the process of directly confirming information related to this incident and will share more information as it becomes available.

Further details were not immediately available.