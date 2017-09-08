Filing period ends for Myrtle Beach city election this fall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The ballot is set for Myrtle Beach’s elections this fall.

The filing period closed at noon Friday for candidates to run in the November 7 municipal election.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach, five hopefuls are competing for mayor and nine people will make the run for three city council seats.

Brenda S. Bethune, Edward J. Carey, Mark Struthers McBride, C.D. Rozsa and incumbent John Rhodes will be in the running for the mayoral seat.

Ann A. Dunham, Matthew Dalton Hardee, Mike Hobeika, Mike Lowder, Brooks A. Myers, Gregg H. Smith, Keith VanWinkle, Jackie Vereen and Randal Wallace will be on the ballot for the city council seats.