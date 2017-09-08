Florence police called to shooting on W. Marion St. Friday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say they responded to a shooting Friday night.

According to a press release from Lt. Mike Brandt, the call about a shooting on West Marion Street came in around 4:35 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one male victim who was transported by EMS to the hospital for his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).