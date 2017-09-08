Horry County Police respond to apartment after shots fired

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are responding to possible shots fired at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex Friday afternoon.

According to information released on the department’s Twitter account, officers received a call for a “domestic incident” in which shots were fired. Officers responded to Flintlake Court, located near Arrowhead Country Club.

Officials have not commented on any potential victims as a result of the shooting.

