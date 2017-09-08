Police find man barricaded in Myrtle Beach apartment dead

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say a man was found dead after they were called to possible shots fired at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson says when officers entered the apartment at 3 p.m., they found the barricaded subject dead. Investigators say he was alone inside the apartment.

According to information released on the department’s Twitter account, officers received a call for a “domestic incident” in which shots were fired. Officers responded to Flintlake Court, located near Arrowhead Country Club.

Officials say there are no hostages involved in the situation, but one man barricaded himself inside one of the apartments.

Dotson says the call came in around 12:21 p.m.

News13 crews reported several police patrol cars and two SWAT vans at the scene.

