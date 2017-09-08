Man accused in 2016 Marion murder arrested in Connecticut

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion Police Department says nearly 17 months after a man was shot on Jones Avenue, the alleged killer was arrested in Connecticut.

According to Chief Dewayne Tennie of the Marion Police Department, 29-year-old Geno Davon Lester was arrested Wednesday in New Haven, CT by the New Haven Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Marshals. Lester was wanted in relation to a homicide that occurred on Jones Ave in Marion on April 17, 2016.

Chief Tennie says that an altercation between Lester and the victim, Steven Howard, led to Lester shooting the victim. The suspected murderer then fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Howard was transported to Carolinas Hospital in Mullins where he later died from his injuries, Chief Tennie confirms.

Chief Tennie says it has been a long process trying to locate Lester and bring him to justice, but with the help of local, state, and federal agencies, he was eventually located.Lester was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits.

