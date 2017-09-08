Myrtle Beach cancels events, meetings ahead of Irma’s arrival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach canceled a number of events and meetings previously planned for next week. With Hurricane Irma’s impacts unknown, officials say they want all concentration and resources dedicated to assisting with evacuations if needed and recovery efforts if damage occurs.

Below is a list of the cancellations for Saturday, September 9 through Thursday, September 14.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

6:00 p.m. Market Common Fashion Show – Valor Memorial Garden

9:30 a.m. Homebuyers’ Workshop – Mary C. Canty Recreation Center

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

8:30 a.m. Staff Meeting – Conference Room, City Services Building

12:00 p.m. South Atlantic Shriners Association Fall Festival (Sept.11 -17)

7:00 p.m. September 11th Remembrance Ceremony – Unity Memorial

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

9:00 a.m. City Council Workshop – Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center

2:00 p.m. City Council Meeting – Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center

6:00 p.m. Chapin Memorial Library Community Input – Sandy Grove Baptist Church

6:00 p.m. The Dunes Neighborhood Watch – 9000 North Ocean Boulevard

6:00 p.m. Forest Dunes Neighborhood Watch – 9000 North Ocean Boulevard

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

8:30 a.m. Property Maintenance Hearing – Conference Room, City Services Building

10:00 a.m. Special Events Technical Review – Conference Room, City Services Building

12:00 p.m. Downtown Redevelopment Corporation – Myrtle Beach Train Depot

2:00 p.m. Beach Advisory Committee – Second Floor Conference Room, City Hall

6:00 p.m. MBPD’s Community Outreach North Meeting – Convention Center

6:00 p.m. The Golden Mile Neighborhood Watch – Fire Station No. 6

6:00 p.m. The Avenues Neighborhood Watch – Fire Station No. 6

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

1:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals – Conference Room, City Services Building