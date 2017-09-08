Police search for missing Little River woman

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing Little River woman.

Police say Kayla Telladira was seen Monday at 1479 Hwy 17 in Little River. Telladira is described as a white female standing approximately 5’ 4” and weighing about 165 pounds. She has a butterfly tattoo in the center of her chest, a dragonfly tattoo on her left collarbone area and a flower tattoo on her left rib cage.

Police believe Telladira could be in the area of Bellamy Drive or Malcom Drive. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 843-915-8477.