Sandbags available in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – With residents still concerned about the track of Hurricane Irma and possible flooding if the storm impacts the coastal region, many are searching for sandbags and information on how to use them effectively.

Georgetown County will have a public distribution of sandbag supplies Friday beginning at 1 p.m. Sandbags will be distributed until 7 p.m. or until supplies run out at two locations:

North Santee Park, 1484 Mt. Zion Ave., Georgetown

Andrews Regional Recreation Center, 209 S. Maple St., Andrews

Three more locations will be added by Saturday morning, and distribution will last through Sunday, or until supplies run out. Locations are:

Dunbar Park, 1960 Dunbar Road, Georgetown

Pleasant Hill Park, 127 School House Drive, Hemingway

Wachesaw Park, 3950 Old Kings Hwy., Murrells Inlet

Daily hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sandbags are unfilled, but the county will offer a supply of sand and tools with which residents can fill their bags.

Sandbags will be distributed on a first-come basis and limited to 10 per household.