Surfside Beach declares state of emergency

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The town of Surfside Beach has declared a state of emergency, as it braces for potential impacts from Hurricane Irma.

The town council held an emergency meeting Friday morning in preparation for the storm. Mayor Bob Childs said the Surfside Beach police and fire departments will be on call this weekend, in addition to the town’s public works employees.

Town leaders also discussed how emergency funding was spent during Hurricane Matthew. Several council members and town residents felt the town administrator did not properly record how those funds were spent and asked for greater transparency with any money that may be spent on Hurricane Irma.

Mayor Childs urged all town residents to heed Governor McMaster’s instructions regarding the storm. “Be careful. Everybody be as prepared as possible, and take this thing seriously. If you can leave and the governor says leave I would strongly suggest to listen to what the Governor has to say,” he said.