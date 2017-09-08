Surfside Beach leaders plan for Hurricane Irma

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach Town Council will consider announcing a state of emergency for the town in a meeting Friday at 9 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: Surfside Beach Town Council discusses emergency declaration

Given the uncertainty of the impacts from Hurricane Irma, Surfside Beach officials want to be prepared.

Surfside Beach is also making sand available for those wanting to create sand bags. A load of sand has been placed at Martin Field. Residents should bring their own bags and shovel.

For community member not evacuating, town officials ask that they fill out this Emergency Information Form for Non-Evacuees.