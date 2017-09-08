StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

The sunny, nice weather will last into the weekend. An area of high pressure has brought our first good dose of Autumn weather, and it will stay for a couple days. Sunny, warm weather will continue today and Saturday with low humidity. By Sunday we will start to feel the impacts of Hurricane Irma. Clouds will start to move in, the humidity will increase, and it will become increasingly windy. It looks likely that Hurricane Irma will impact our area on Monday with rain and gusty winds. The magnitude of the wind, storm surge and the possibility of tornadoes will depend on the exact track of the storm, and will be clearer over the next couple days. The storm will move away Tuesday, and it will stay warm and humid next week.

Today, sunny and nice. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 56-58 inland, 61-62 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the low 80s.