3 officers, woman hit after police chase in Upstate

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three officers and a woman were hit by a car following a chase on Thursday night.

Easley Police Chief Tim Tollison said two of his officers and a Pickens County sheriff’s deputy were hurt.

A suspect crashed into the woods and ran following a brief police chase on Highway 123. There was a passenger in the suspect’s car. 7News is told the passenger was removed from the vehicle after the crash. Moments later, the woman and three officers were hit by a vehicle.

Chief Tollison said the two Easley officers are Allan Ducker and Timothy Cummings and they had minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Both are out of the hospital.

Chief Tollison said the woman in the suspect vehicle was airlifted to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known. Tollison said she’s not under arrest.

The driver who fled the crash scene is still at large.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy’s injuries were also minor. He was treated and released from a hospital.

The deputy was on patrol when he saw Easley officers in the median of Highway 123 near Ross Avenue with emergency equipment activated and stopped to assist them, Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a statement.

Hashe said the deputy was not involved in a chase.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has not released the deputy’s name.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.