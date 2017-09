Marvin Latimer talked with Brandon Herring about Week 11 of Big Brother Season 19. Big Brother 19 airs on CBS three nights a week: Sunday & …

Researchers say a security loophole has allowed at least a million Facebook accounts, both real and fake, to generate at least 100 million “…

Myrtle Beach businesses are offering discounted and free lodging for evacuees, now that the city appears to be out of Hurricane Irma’s path.…

Emergency shelters are in place for residents and visitors who are evacuating from southern coastal areas to escape from what impacts Hurric…

A TV crew went on a ride in a Hurricane Hunter aircraft that was hit by lightning while flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma on Saturday.