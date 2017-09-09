Crash in Darlington County kills child, injures two others

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A two vehicle crash in Darlington has left one child dead and two adults injured.

That crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of High Hill Road and Potato House Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2004 Honda was driving north on High Hill Road when the driver disregarded a stop sign. The car then was struck by a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was travelling on Potato House Road.

The driver of the Honda and another passenger were taken to the hospital. A child that was riding in the Honda died on scene. The child was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was assessed on scene.

Cpl. Sonny Collins says there are no charges in the case at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.