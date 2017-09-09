Florence county red cross prepare evacuation shelters

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Hurricane relief shelters will open once the governor calls for any evacuations.

The Pee Dee Red Cross chapter has been preparing shelters in Florence, in case of an emergency. Florence is an evacuation zone for the Palmetto state.

To prepare the Red Cross has trained 18 new volunteers in one week, along with gathering supplies.

“Every year disaster strikes, we learn something we need to do differently,” said Judy Delsignore, with Red Cross.  ” We have to pre-position our people earlier, so we don’t have people in harms way.”

When the shelters do open after the governor orders it, the Red Cross makes sure to do the best job they can to get visitors what they need. Florence County Officials will help as well.

 

 

