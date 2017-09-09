GasBuddy.com sets up site to track gas shortages

(WRBL/ WBTW) – With portions of the South under hurricane watches and warnings, a lot of people are wondering where they can find gas to fuel up before they evacuate.

A lot of places, especially in Florida and Georgia, are now seeing gas shortages. Fuel trucks aren’t able to get to these states fast enough to replenish the demand.

That’s where GasBuddy steps in. GasBuddy created the website, which lets users find gas and report stations that are out.

GasBuddy.com is also keeping track of fuel supplies and prices in each city.