Georgetown County Schools closed on Monday and Tuesday

By Published:

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County School officials announced that there will be no school in the Georgetown County School District on Monday and Tuesday, September 11-12, for students and staff.

On Tuesday, September 12, all 240-day employees are to report to work on a two-hour delay, conditions permitting.

Georgetown County School District will return to a regular schedule on Wednesday, September 13.

Horry County Schools will continue to work with emergency preparedness officials and is expected to give an update on school schedules on Sunday afternoon by 5 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s