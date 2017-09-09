Georgetown County Schools closed on Monday and Tuesday

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County School officials announced that there will be no school in the Georgetown County School District on Monday and Tuesday, September 11-12, for students and staff.

On Tuesday, September 12, all 240-day employees are to report to work on a two-hour delay, conditions permitting.

Georgetown County School District will return to a regular schedule on Wednesday, September 13.

Horry County Schools will continue to work with emergency preparedness officials and is expected to give an update on school schedules on Sunday afternoon by 5 p.m.