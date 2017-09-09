Gov. McMaster to give Hurricane Irma update Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will hold a Hurricane Irma briefing Saturday at 2 p.m.

South Carolina ETV, the state’s public educational broadcasting network, will host the governor’s briefing live. Click here to view the governor’s briefing at 2 p.m.

State emergency response officials along with Gov. McMaster will update South Carolinians on Irma’s potential impact to the state, specifically the most southern counties. During Friday evening’s briefing, the governor announced evacuations of low-lying islands of three southern counties – Beaufort, Jasper, and Colleton.

No other evacuations were issued for South Carolina.

As Hurricane Irma’s track continues to shift to the west, the potential impact to the South Carolina coast weakens. While southern counties will see a strong storm surge, high winds, and rain, the eastern portion of the state will only get minor wind gusts, up to six inches of rain, and rough surf for a few days.