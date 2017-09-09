Hemp pilot program application deadline extended due to Irma

(WCBD) Due to Hurricane Irma’s potential impact to the state of South Carolina, the current application deadline to participate in the state’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program is extended until September 22, 2017. All applications and previously required information must be completed and postmarked by 5:00 p.m. (EST) on September 22, 2017. Prior to today’s deadline extension, all completed applications were due September 15, 2017.

“As we are closely monitoring Hurricane Irma, we are extending the industrial hemp application deadline by 1 week, to ensure all interested parties have the needed time and resources to properly gather and submit the required information,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

The South Carolina Industrial Hemp Pilot Program allows 20 farmers to grow up to 20 acres each in 2018. Farmers selected to participate will represent all growing areas of the state. For additional information pertaining to South Carolina’s Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, please visit the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s website.