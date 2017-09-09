Horry County Fire Rescue investigating morning fire that left building ‘completely destroyed’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating a morning warehouse fire at 2767 Contra Road in Conway.

According to Capt. Mark Nugent, the call for the fire came in around 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire crews had it under control about an hour and a half later.

Horry County Fire Rescue originally tweeted about the call at 7:15 a.m., saying they were assisting Conway Fire Rescue with the fire.

The building at 2767 Contra Road is a storage warehouse, “full of antiques,” says Capt. Nugent.

At about 9:40 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted that the building was “completely destroyed.”

No firefighters have been injured, and fire crews have no reason to believe anyone was inside the building when the fire occurred.

This fire is under investigation.