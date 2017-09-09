Mustang enthusiasts ride in 11th annual Foxbodies Cruise

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than a hundred Mustang enthusiasts showcased their collectible cars on Saturday.

Dozens of Ford Mustang models from 1979 to 1993 filled the Tire Town parking lot on Waccamaw Boulevard. Drivers then cruised down to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center to join the last day of Mustang Week events. This is the 11th year the Southeastern Foxbodies club has organized the cruise, celebrating the third generation Mustang. “It’s a real common bond,” said Troy Raby with Southeastern Foxbodies. “I mean, the cars kind of bring everyone together, but it’s the people that drive them, the people that own them that are really the passion. So we love the people that love these cars but the cars are awesome too.”

This was Mustang Week’s 16th year in Myrtle Beach.