Myrtle Beach businesses offering shelter for evacuees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach businesses are offering discounted and free lodging for evacuees, now that the city appears to be out of Hurricane Irma’s path, according to a press release from the Myrtle beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Koa Campground, located at 613 5th Avenue South, in Myrtle Beach is offering 250 campsites to evacuees for free for up to 48 hours. Campsites include water and sewer hookups. Please call 800-562-7790 for more information.

The Beach Cove Resort, located at 4800 S. Ocean Blvd, is offering a discount for evacuees of Florida and Georgia. Call 888-974-3015 for offers.

The Captain’s Quarters Resort, located at 901 S. Ocean Blvd, is offering rooms from $49 plus tax, and suites from $59 plus tax. This discount applies to evacuees from Florida and Georgia only. Call 888-974-6205 for offers.

The Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, located at 2913 S. Ocean Blvd, is offering rooms from $49 plus tax, and suites from $59 plus tax. This discount applies to evacuees from Florida and Georgia only. Call 855-283-7140 for offers.

The Hampton Inn Broadway at the Beach, located at 1140 Celebrity Circle, is offering 20% off the best available rate.

The hotel Blue, located at 705 S. Ocean Blvd, is offering the “run of the house” for $49 plus tax. This discount applies to evacuees from Florida and Georgia only. Call 888-755-8781 for offers.

For all other offers, including discounts and special rates on entertainment, food, etc in Myrtle Beach, please visit here.