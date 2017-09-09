Myrtle Beach Games collects relief items for hurricane victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you would like to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma, you can stop by Myrtle Beach Games with a donation.

The store on Socastee Boulevard is teaming up with The Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet to help those impacted by the storms. Myrtle Beach Games is collecting non-perishable food, water, and personal hygiene items.The Beaver Bar will then send them to storm survivors. Volunteer Chris Steele said seeing the impact of the storms hits close to home. “Well last year when Matthew hit, a lot of people reached out and helped us, so it’s only fair that we do the same. Just fortunate to be in a position where we can help people,” he said.

Myrtle Beach Games will stay open until midnight to accept donations. The store will also continue to collect items this week.