Myrtle Beach Police investigating balcony fall at Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a balcony in the Market Common area.

That fall happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Howard Avenue.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby, the victim was transported to the hospital for thier injuries.

Capt. Crosby also says foul play is not suspected, but it is standard procedure for the department to conduct a thorough investigation for calls like this.

No other information is available at this time.