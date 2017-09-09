Myrtle Beach posts double red flag warning, ocean closed to swimmers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police posted a double red flag warning on the beach due to ocean conditions on Saturday.

In Myrtle Beach, the double red flag signifies that the water is closed to the public.

Police posted about the warning Saturday afternoon, explaining the current weather forecast indicates a risk for strong currents and high rip current risk.

According to Horry County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service has issued warnings of high rip current risk along Horry County’s beaches.

This means that the surf is dangerous to all levels of swimmers.