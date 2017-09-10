Darlington County Sheriff’s Office hosts community BBQ

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office got the community together for a barbecue at the Centerville Park on Saturday.

Originally a food festival event called “Taste of Centerville” was supposed to happen at the park, but because of the possibility of Hurricane Irma hitting the Pee Dee, the event was cancelled.

Sheriff Tony Chavis with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said they still wanted to do something for the community in place of the original event.

“We want everyone to know that your sheriff is out here in the community every day serving you,” said Sheriff Chavis. “Officers are here for you and they’re apart of the community.”

The sheriff’s office said bringing the community together has always been a part of their mission, and this is just one of many ways they can do that.