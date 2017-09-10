DHEC opens statewide Careline number

By Published: Updated:
(Generic photo from Pixabay)

(WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Enviromental Control (DHEC) has opened its toll free CARELINE number.

The number can be used to ask questions related to health department services that were interrupted by Hurricane Irma. Callers can also ask general questions about Special Medical Needs Shelters, a press release says.

The CARELINE number is 1-800-868-0404. That number will be available for calls on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.scdhec.gov/Irma.

