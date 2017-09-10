Electric cooperative crews preparing for Irma’s impact

(WSPA) – Crews with Duke Energy are preparing for the possible damage and power outages that may result from Hurricane Irma.

Officials with Duke Energy say they have about 8,000 people ready to respond, and that number is only going to grow.

About 1,500 people, including line workers, damage assessors, and vegetation workers, will be headed to assist in Florida.

However, with expected damage and power outages in the Carolina’s, crews will be ready to respond here first and then, once repairs are made, they will head down to Florida.

Crews from several other states are also coming to assist South Carolina.

Nine electric cooperatives from Arkansas will be sending line workers, line trucks, and bucket trucks to the Palmetto State on Monday morning.

Eight Virginia electric cooperatives will send crews and equipment to S.C. on Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.

North Carolina will send available crews and equipment as well.