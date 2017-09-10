Fort Bragg paratroopers sent to FL to help with Irma relief

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) – Almost 300 paratroopers and dozens of military vehicles from the famed 82nd Airborne Division are deploying to Florida to help with recovery from Hurricane Irma.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2vYdQMn ) unit spokesman Lt. Col. Joe Buccino says the soldiers unit could deploy late Sunday or Monday, depending on weather. The newspaper’s story was later posted on the Fort Bragg unit’s Facebook page.

The 82nd Airborne Division was directed to support hurricane relief in 2005, when about 5,000 paratroopers deployed to Louisiana in the wake of hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Dozens of soldiers from other Fort Bragg units were sent to Texas to help relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Navy ships and Marines from the Camp Lejeune’s 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are delivering supplies to the U.S. Virgin Islands.