Freedom fest in Florence brings faith and fun

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Many people in Florence came out for food, fun, and dancing at the Freedom Fest on Saturday.

“Things are always so racially charged throughout the country, and throughout the world, and we’re looking for a new normal here in Florence,” said organizer Greg Stuckey.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to send a clear message to young people that the faith-based community loves them.

“We have churches from all over. Hispanic churches, African-American churches, White churches, and we’re glad to say it.” said Stuckey

They also had representatives from the Helping Florence Flourish, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Radio Free Florence, Naturally Outdoors, and the SC National Guard were all in attendance.

The organizers brought food for the community and had a rally on-stage to encourage the youth and their families.